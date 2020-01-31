Board of Directors
The dedicated women and men on our Board of Directors actively participate in the governance of Breastcancer.org by contributing to the strategic planning and the financial management of the organization. The Breastcancer.org Board of Directors represents diverse areas of business, philanthropy, media, and communications. They are all committed to fulfilling our mission to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives.
Jane Holmes Hollingsworth, Board Chair
Marisa Weiss, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Founder