Financial Information

Breastcancer.org is committed to serving our mission and utilizing all money raised in the most responsible ways possible. We always use your gifts wisely, with 80 cents of every dollar going directly to programs.

Breastcancer.org is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.

For more information about our financial history and spending, please review our audited financial statements and Form 990s posted below (PDFs).

Audited Financial Statements - FYE 2019

Audited Financial Statements - FYE 2018

Audited Financial Statements - FYE 2017

2019 Form 990 

2018 Form 990

2017 Form 990

Last modified on April 27, 2020 at 10:52 AM

