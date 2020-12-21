FT Assistant Medical Editor Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Job Description:

Breastcancer.org is seeking a full-time assistant medical editor who can support the editorial team in producing and maintaining its award-winning consumer educational content about breast cancer and breast health. Ideal candidates should have substantial experience in developing consumer medical content and be committed to our mission of delivering accurate, engaging, accessible, and supportive information to our global audience of more than 20 million annual visitors.

Job responsibilities include:

Research and fact checking: Audit existing medical content at the direction of the editorial director to ensure it is accurate and current. Facilitate fact checking and content revision with supporting references informed by medical literature, regulatory and industry communications, consumer education resources, patient communities and advocacy trends. Conduct interviews and participate in management of rigorous medical review with advisory board members and independent subject matter experts. Clearly prepare documents to inform revisions to be executed by other writers when needed.

Audit existing medical content at the direction of the editorial director to ensure it is accurate and current. Facilitate fact checking and content revision with supporting references informed by medical literature, regulatory and industry communications, consumer education resources, patient communities and advocacy trends. Conduct interviews and participate in management of rigorous medical review with advisory board members and independent subject matter experts. Clearly prepare documents to inform revisions to be executed by other writers when needed. Writing and editing: Execute copy editing, comprehensive content revisions, and new content development as assigned with commitment to highly rigorous research and medical review standards. Adhere to internal style guide conventions that emphasize digital-first content strategy (including SEO and web writing best practices), accessible (5th to 8th grade) reading level, supportive and inclusive tone, and people-first language (putting the person before the diagnosis).

Execute copy editing, comprehensive content revisions, and new content development as assigned with commitment to highly rigorous research and medical review standards. Adhere to internal style guide conventions that emphasize digital-first content strategy (including SEO and web writing best practices), accessible (5th to 8th grade) reading level, supportive and inclusive tone, and people-first language (putting the person before the diagnosis). Editorial planning and production support: Cultivate and maintain knowledge of breast cancer science, industry and regulatory developments, online community and advocacy trends, to contribute knowledgeably to editorial calendar and multimedia programmatic planning. Contribute to editorial project management, including production workflows in CMS, Asana, and Basecamp.

Qualifications include:

Substantial (3 to 5 years) experience in developing competitive digital medical content for a consumer audience, ideally in the oncology space

Proven ability to translate complex scientific concepts into accessible and sensitive language for a patient/consumer audience

Rigorous medical research skills and understanding of/commitment to ethics and accuracy in medical communications

Time management skills and ability to communicate effectively as part of a remote team using contemporary digital tools

Knowledge of SEO and web writing best practices

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to jobs@breastcancer.org.