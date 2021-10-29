Development Assistant (Part-Time) Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide. Our mission is to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer so they can make the best decisions for their lives. We believe that everyone should have access to expert guidance to help them navigate the vast and multilayered breast cancer information, treatment, and research available. To this end, we develop award-winning expert-vetted information in a variety of formats and host the oldest moderated online breast cancer peer-support community.

Overview

Breastcancer.org is at an exciting point in our organization’s history — transforming our website, undertaking new initiatives to reach a growing audience, and launching new patient insight programs to engage our large breast cancer community. We are searching for someone passionate about our mission with excellent communication and organizational skills to support the development (fundraising) team in a part-time capacity, as well as provide support to general office operations. Reporting to the Data and Analytics Specialist, this position offers an excellent opportunity to gain experience and insight into a nonprofit organization and to work collaboratively with a committed team of staff members.

Essential Functions

Enter all mail gifts into Raiser’s Edge, ensuring accuracy in regard to gift amount, appeal information, donor information, and dates.

Processing all online gifts via the Importomatic plugin to Raiser’s Edge or, when appropriate, through the Raiser’s Edge import function.

Creating new records in Raiser’s Edge when appropriate and accurately entering constituent information such as name, address, and constituency code.

File gift paperwork appropriately to ensure complete records are available for end-of-year audit. Send paperwork electronically to accounting for proper record-keeping.

Draft select correspondence, including acknowledgment letters.

Print, fold, and stuff mail correspondence and deliver to post office.

Assist major gifts team with updating donor actions and notes in Raiser’s Edge.

Assist development department with scheduling meetings, calendar and contacts maintenance, and meeting preparation and follow-up.

Perform general office duties as backup coverage for the Executive Assistant, including answering general phone line and collecting mail, assisting with projects and mailings, etc.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Exceptional skills in the areas of organization, attention to detail, time management, and the ability to manage multiple tasks, define and set priorities, and problem solve.

Excellent customer service abilities.

Excellent reading, writing, and grammar skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to follow processes and procedures from beginning to end within established time frames.

Excellent skills and experience with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook; working with databases; and internet research. Knowledge of Blackbaud Raiser’s Edge, Raiser’s Edge NXT, or similar system preferred.

Demonstrated team player with strong collaboration abilities.

Ability to take initiative with projects to work both independently and collaboratively.

Ability to appropriately manage confidential information.

Knowledge of telephone and electronic mail protocol.

Schedule flexibility is required.

Location

The responsibilities of this position require the individual to work primarily in-person at Breastcancer.org’s physical office in Ardmore, PA, with flexibility to work from home on occasion as tasks allow.

Compensation

We offer a competitive hourly rate commensurate with experience and qualifications. The hourly rate for this position is $17/hour and requires a minimum of 14 hours per week.

Benefits

This position does not offer benefits.

How to Apply

Please email your resume and cover letter to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “Development Assistant - Part Time” in the subject line. Cover letters can be addressed to Lauren Hughes, director of development. In your letter, please speak directly to your experience and interest in working with our organization. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Breastcancer.org Is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for all people without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion. We believe a diverse team is a strong team. We encourage people of all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and abilities to apply to join our team.

We prohibit discrimination against, and harassment of, any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of any category which may be protected under applicable state or federal law.