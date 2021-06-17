Development Communications Manager Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Do you know that feeling you get when you love to come to work every day? Can't wait to tell people what you do? Know that your time is spent helping those who really need it? See that your ideas are valued? That's what it's like to be part of the team at Breastcancer.org.

We're growing our amazing team to meet the needs of our ambitious programmatic and fundraising plans. It's an exciting time to join Breastcancer.org. The development communications manager is a new role that was created with the goal of elevating how we convey the importance and impact of our work. Our organization relies on the generosity of donors to deliver the resources and educational tools that are core to our mission. This role is an integral part of expanding the support we receive and building relationships with our donors and partners through effective communications.

This position reports to the director of communications with a dotted line to the director of development.

Job Responsibilities

Under the leadership of the director of communications and the director of development, creates and manages donor communications to achieve organization goals.

Produces work that is: strategic and thoughtful, deeply attuned to the audience and the desired outcome; reflects our brand and culture; is in line with departmental priorities; is donor-centric and mission-driven; and above all else, achieves the fundraising objectives.

Communicates the fundraising needs and mission with compelling and engaging messaging that can be adapted across platforms and audiences.

Works closely with the Development team on a variety of campaigns, projects, and events throughout the year.

Collaborates with the digital marketing manager on Facebook fundraising initiatives and use of other social media platforms.

Oversees the creative development and design of high-quality print and digital collateral including, but not limited to, presentations, newsletters, and reports.

Creates, adapts, improves, and optimizes digital content for the Breastcancer.org fundraising website, social media, and email channels that leads to measurable action.

Writes and project manages the Annual Impact Report.

Manages marketing communications responsibilities for all Development events, working closely with the fundraising events manager.

Analyzes key metrics to identify areas of improvement and growth opportunities.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Hours and Location

This is a full-time position with healthcare benefits and 403(b) matching.

Option to work remotely; travel to Ardmore, PA, will be required at times.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree and 5+ years of relevant experience in nonprofit fundraising required

Professional writing experience required

Digital and email marketing experience required

Strong planning, time management, and organizational skills; attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Knowledge of health-related philanthropies is a plus

Ability to work independently and as a collaborative team member

Driven self-starter with an entrepreneurial mindset

Experience using social media tools to fundraise is preferred but not required

Experience promoting and recruiting for fundraising events preferred but not required

How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “Development Communications Manager” in the subject line. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for persons without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion.

About Breastcancer.org

Founded in 2000, Breastcancer.org is the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. Our mission is to help people and their loved ones make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives. Since 2000, we have reached 153 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org received more than 21 million visits in 2020, and we host and manage the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with over 219,000 registered members.

We’re passionate about our work and the community we serve. Being a member of the Breastcancer.org team is an opportunity to change the lives of people facing breast cancer with a group of extraordinary colleagues. We’re ambitious about our goals because we believe in our mission of helping millions of people navigate a serious health crisis. As a member of our team, you will play an important role in delivering vital information to those who need support worldwide.