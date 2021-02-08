Director of Major Gifts Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

About Breastcancer.org

Founded in 2000, Breastcancer.org is the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. Our mission is to help people and their loved ones make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives. Since 2000, we have reached over 170 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org receives more than 21 million visits each year, and we host and manage the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with nearly 220,000 registered members since our founding.

Being a member of the Breastcancer.org team provides you with the opportunity to be a part of a very dedicated, energetic group of people doing extraordinary work. As a member of our team, you will play an important role in delivering vital information to millions worldwide. Our work is serious, and our staff is passionate and hard-working. You will enjoy interacting with a very committed, mission-driven team, some of whom are breast cancer survivors, but many of whom just want to help.

Breastcancer.org is in an exciting time of building on its core mission through the execution of innovative strategic initiatives and entrepreneurial growth. The successful candidate must thrive in this kind of environment.

Position Summary

Breastcancer.org seeks a seasoned, successful professional to join our team in achieving our major gift fundraising and planned giving program objectives. As a key member of the fundraising team, the director of major gifts will work collaboratively with both leadership and the Board to develop and implement key major gift fundraising tactics for the organization, translate organizational priorities into appropriate major gift fundraising opportunities, and identify new donors while stewarding existing donors for a long-term development plan to support continued growth of the organization.

Reporting to the VP of partnerships and development and working directly with the founder and chief medical officer and closely with the chief executive officer and executive team, the director of major gifts will be responsible for the strategic design, development, and efficient, effective implementation of Breastcancer.org’s major gifts program. In addition to your leadership role and strategic responsibilities, you will also be responsible for meeting annual revenue targets by managing a portfolio of current donors and donor prospects.

Essential functions

With the VP of partnerships and development and director of development, create and manage the major gifts program strategy and budget and regularly track and maintain records to provide reports on progress to goal, including contacts, gifts, and pledges.

Work closely with the founder/chief medical officer in supporting fundraising efforts. Serve as the primary liaison for the founder/CMO on all major donor relationships, including but not limited to writing draft emails, coordinating meetings, following up from the founder’s communications and/or meetings, and preparing and coordinating meeting materials.

Create a plan for each donor that will serve as a foundational communication and marketing plan for each person in the portfolio. Rigorously and on a timely basis execute that plan so individuals in the caseload are retained and upgraded.

Communicate with donor portfolio through face-to-face and virtual cultivation, solicitation and stewardship meetings, and written strategies; ensure that each major donor and prospect has a clear strategy and timeline for cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship.

Develop a Planned Giving program. Implement and execute the plan to develop long-term philanthropic relationships with donors and prospects, with the ultimate goal of soliciting these individuals for a planned gift, including bequest intentions, gifts of non-cash assets, and life income gifts.

Develop persuasive presentation materials needed for donor meetings by working closely with the marketing and editorial teams to ensure accuracy in program initiatives and adherence to brand guidelines.

Maintain a personal portfolio of major gift donors (defined as those giving a gift of $1,000+ in support of Breastcancer.org), as well as those donors and prospects that represent the highest giving potential for the organization.

Responsible for annual fundraising goals, including both renewable gifts and new incremental revenue.

Work closely with the grants staff and the editorial team to secure appropriate project information, including budgets, and create offers, proposals, and asks that will be used to secure gifts from major gift donors and prospects.

Work with the fundraising database specialist to create reports that reflect portfolio and performance, as well as screen and prepare profiles of current and prospective donors; establish and refine benchmarks for department research processes as needed.

Maintain accurate and timely donor outreach records using Raiser’s Edge software.

Ensure proper donor recognition in all publications and event materials and oversee accurate donor lists for those materials.

Work with the development staff to strategize and execute cultivation efforts, including from virtual and in-person events, for major donors and prospects.

Actively participate in development department special events, such as donor cultivation events and fundraisers.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Requirements

Ability to articulate, both in written communications and orally, a compelling case for major philanthropic support for specific programs and to present objectives persuasively to potential donors

Professional credibility, intellectual depth, maturity, and collaborative skills to lead others by influence

An innovative approach to building relationships in multiple markets in an increasingly virtual world

A minimum of 7-10 years (direct or equivalent) experience managing high-level donor relationships with demonstrated success in closing gifts of $10,000 and above

Experience in healthcare-related nonprofits preferred

Advanced knowledge of all aspects of fundraising and donor relations

Creative and entrepreneurial outlook with a strong intellectual curiosity

Proficient writing skills

Strong public speaking, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Raiser’s Edge database software experience preferred

High-level proficiency with Microsoft Office, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, or Google Drive and a working knowledge of search functions for donor research purposes

Excellent organizational and project management skills and ability to prioritize workload in a timely manner to complete assignments with many deadlines and competing requirements

Hours and Travel

This is a full-time position, and hours are flexible as needed.

Due to the nature of this role, it is expected that significant time will be spent out of the office and in meetings, in-person and virtually, with donors and prospective donors.

The successful candidate must be able to travel to events and donor meetings both locally and nationally.

How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “Director of Major Gifts” in the subject line. Cover letters can be addressed to Lauren Hughes, director of development. In your cover letter, please speak directly to your experience and interest in working with our organization. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for persons without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion.