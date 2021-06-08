Fundraising Events Manager Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

About Breastcancer.org

Founded in 2000, Breastcancer.org is the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. Our mission is to help people and their loved ones make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives. Since 2000, we have reached 153 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org received more than 21 million visits in 2020, and we host and manage the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with over 219,000 registered members throughout our history.

Being a member of the Breastcancer.org team provides you with the opportunity to be a part of a very special group of people doing extraordinary work. As a member of our team, you will play an important role in delivering vital information to millions worldwide. Our work is serious, and our staff is passionate and hard-working. You will enjoy interacting with a very dedicated and committed team, some of whom are breast cancer survivors, but many of whom just want to help.

Summary

The Fundraising Events Manager has an integral role in the Development team, which is responsible for cultivating and maintaining long-term relationships and partnerships that will grow our base of philanthropic supporters through virtual and in-person events for our worldwide audience. This position is responsible for coordinating the logistical and administrative aspects of all philanthropic events including, but not limited to, Breastcancer.org signature events, Breastcancer.org’s peer-to-peer fundraising program, corporate partner events, and other community-based fundraising events. This position will ensure the program runs smoothly and efficiently and that it generates the maximum revenue, resources, and exposure through building and strengthening relationships in Breastcancer.org’s communities and beyond.

The manager must be able to demonstrate internal team leadership while employing an entrepreneurial, collaborative, and results-oriented approach to lead and drive the production of engaging, high-quality events that advance Breastcancer.org, donor involvement, cultivation, and stewardship. Given Breastcancer.org’s national and international audience, this position will be responsible for developing and executing a new virtual fundraising events program to engage with donors and prospective donors beyond the Philadelphia area.

This position reports to the director of development and supervises part-time event staff.

Essential functions

Breastcancer.org signature events | 30%

Achieve annual event-based revenue goals for Breastcancer.org.

In collaboration with the director of development, develop and implement a strategic plan to execute an annual slate of events and recommend new events, both virtual and in-person, to achieve fundraising goals, including donor and prospective donor engagement opportunities in support of editorial programs.

Provide leadership and direction to the Development team, executive staff, and events committees in the effective development and execution of events.

Develop and manage event committees and volunteers.

Develop corporate and business relationships along with the solicitations of monetary and in-kind support for sponsorships, auctions, fundraising activities, event marketing, and outreach.

Logistically prepare for each event including, but not exclusive of, event staging, promotion, entertainment, venue, food and beverage, prizes and awards, live and silent auctions, and raffles.

In coordination with the director of communications, ensure the design, development, and distribution of marketing and public relations documents for use in the promotion of events, including press releases.

Peer-to-peer fundraising and corporate partner events | 50%

In collaboration with the director of development, develop and implement a strategic plan to grow Breastcancer.org’s peer-to-peer fundraising program and corporate partner events, both virtual and in-person.

Achieve minimum annual fundraising goals.

Manage Breastcancer.org’s online peer-to-peer event fundraising software.

Maintain an ongoing assessment and revision of the peer-to-peer fundraising program, including updating policies and procedures, toolkits, and all program materials.

Identify and cultivate ambassadors within the peer-to-peer program.

Identify key market areas for growth potential. Research prospective events. Develop and execute tactics for increasing program participation, revenue growth, community awareness, and volunteer/fundraiser engagement.

Identify and evaluate current and new peer-to-peer fundraising events with the greatest potential and partner with the event coordinators to increase revenue and impact.

Work in tandem with the associate development officer to develop and execute events for corporate and cause marketing partners.

Work with Breastcancer.org’s Communications department to promote the peer-to-peer program, facilitate event media coverage, and use email and social media tools to communicate with event coordinators and participants. Ensure brand standards are met and consistently applied across all programs and related promotional material, especially when used externally by fundraisers and corporate partners.

Develop, implement, manage, and grow a robust volunteer program that supports Breastcancer.org’s specific educational programs, events, and philanthropic activities.

Analysis & reporting | 15%

Working with the data & analytics specialist, establish and manage program budgets. Track P&L. Maintain accurate financial records, and establish work plans and timelines.

Ensure implementation of timely data collection for each event/activity, including income/expense records and event coordinator/participant, donor, and volunteer information.

Ensure the evaluation of event activities and identify opportunities to improve results.

Maintain oral and written contact with the development director, event committees, staff peers, and volunteers for the purpose of exchange of information. Provide progress reports regarding activities and planned programs and coordinate events.

Other | 5%

Occasionally work evening and weekend events with possible travel.

Other duties as assigned.

Time Allocation

30% | Breastcancer.org signature events

50% | Peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate partner events, and community events

15% | Analysis & reporting

5% | Other

Hours and Travel

This is a full-time position.

Due to the nature of this role, it is expected that time is spent outside of the office meeting with fundraisers, volunteers, and event partners.

Ability to travel to events both locally and nationally.

Flexibility to work early mornings, late evenings, and occasional weekends due to the nature of our events.

Requirements

4-6 years’ experience in management of events or fundraising activities.

Demonstrated ability to successfully execute a diverse range of virtual fundraising events.

An understanding of charitable giving legal guidelines, specifically as they relate to fundraising events.

Experience working with Raiser’s Edge or similar database.

Experience working with Team Raiser or similar peer-to-peer fundraising software.

Experienced with email and social marketing promoting events and programs.

Prior supervisor experience and strong leadership skills. Prior community and volunteer management experience a plus.

Excellent relationship management and interpersonal skills: the ability to work effectively with donors, volunteers, and staff; superior judgment and diplomatic skills; excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Proven strong negotiating skills.

Enthusiasm, commitment to excellence, self-motivation, a professional demeanor, excellent organizational skills, and detail oriented.

The ability to handle multiple tasks with organization and accuracy.

A collaborative, team-oriented attitude.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project), internet research, and strong knowledge of social media.

Due to the nature of the work environment, it is required that all staff members perform duties beyond their job description, such as, but not limited to, answering phones, taking messages, and helping other employees when assistance is needed.

How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “Fundraising Events Manager” in the subject line. Cover letters can be addressed to Lauren Hughes, director of development. In your letter, please speak directly to your experience and interest in working with our organization. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for persons without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion.