As a member of the Breastcancer.org team, you will have the opportunity to be a part of a diverse and talented group of people doing extraordinary work together. We believe in celebrating our unique differences and coming together for our shared goal of empowering millions worldwide with life-saving information and support. Whatever your role at Breastcancer.org, you are a valued and respected member of the team lending your talents to a vitally important mission.

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide. Our mission is to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives. We believe that everyone should have access to expert guidance to help them navigate the vast and multilayered breast cancer information, treatment, and research available. To this end, we develop award-winning expert-vetted information in a variety of formats and host the oldest moderated breast cancer peer-support community.

Overview

Breastcancer.org is at an exciting point in our organization’s history — transforming our website, undertaking new initiatives to reach a growing audience, and launching new patient-insight programs to engage our large breast cancer community. We are searching for someone passionate about our mission who can manage and expand our grants portfolio among industry, corporations, and foundations. Reporting to the associate director, partnerships and programs, and working closely with Breastcancer.org’s programmatic, marketing, and operations teams, the grants manager will manage the entire grants lifecycle from prospect research to reporting, and project manage small-scale grant-funded projects. Breastcancer.org is looking for someone who can grow alongside our evolution, who is flexible but pushes back when needed, and who thrives working both individually and collaboratively.

Role and Responsibilities

Write and submit clear and concise grant proposals, letters of inquiry, and letters of request for industry, corporate, and foundation prospects

Project manage small-scale grant-funded projects using Asana project management software, ensuring timely delivery and updating funders as required

Assist with budget preparation and maintain budget template

Write program snapshots to streamline grant preparation and fundraising

Work with various departments to compile pertinent program information for projects requiring funding

Maintain grant templates and materials

Prepare and submit grants reports, including budget reconciliation

Manage grants submissions calendar, regularly update all stakeholders, and adhere to all internal and external deadlines

Create and maintain a centralized repository of program metrics and data

Research funding opportunities

Serve as the primary point of contact for administration of grant requests and reporting with funders

Maintain meticulous records in Raiser’s Edge and on Breastcancer.org’s server

Assist with other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications

Three years of persuasive writing, such as grants, communications, or journalism

Strong project management skills

Ability to work under deadlines, including occasional last-minute applications

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to work with staff at all levels, interact with donors, and professionally represent Breastcancer.org

Experience working with budgets

Impeccable attention to detail and organizational skills

Willingness to independently initiate projects and activities

Ability to work with sensitive information and maintain confidentiality

We consider it a plus if you have:

Knowledge of fundraising principles and practices

Program development skills

Nonprofit experience

Experience with Asana project management software, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive, and Raiser’s Edge NXT

Hours and Travel

This is a full-time position.

Occasional travel to partner meetings and/or conferences, both locally and nationally, is required.

This position requires flexibility to work early mornings, late evenings, and occasional weekends as needed to meet submission deadlines.

Location

Breastcancer.org has an office based in Ardmore, PA. This position can be a remote position with the option for in-person office hours.

Compensation and Benefits

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience and qualifications. The salary for this position will be $60,000-$65,000.

We offer: medical, dental, and vision coverage short- and long-term disability coverage and life insurance 403(b) with an employer match generous PTO, with vacation days, sick leave, and paid holidays



How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “grants manager” in the subject line. Cover letters can be addressed to Suzanne Rizzo, associate director of partnerships and programs. In your letter, please speak directly to your experience and interest in working with our organization. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Breastcancer.org Is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for all people without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion. We believe a diverse team is a strong team. We encourage people of all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and abilities to apply to join our team.

We prohibit discrimination against, and harassment of, any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of any category which may be protected under applicable state or federal law.