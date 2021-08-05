Social Media Marketing Intern Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Breastcancer.org, the leading online resource for breast cancer and breast health, is seeking an ambitious, reliable, self-starter to assist the communications department. This internship offers an opportunity to learn about social media strategy, patient advocacy, and health communications. Interns contribute in a meaningful way to our mission of helping everyone impacted by breast cancer. The ideal candidate will be going into their sophomore, junior, or senior year of college (undergraduate) and have academic or work experience in either marketing, communications, managing social media for an established brand, or public relations.

The internship is 10 hours per week from September through mid-December. Interns are paid $15/hour. This position reports directly to the digital marketing manager.

Responsibilities

Assist in Breastcancer.org’s organic and paid social media strategy (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube)

Curate content for social media posts

Assist with analytics for social media campaigns

Assist with social growth and raising brand awareness through research assignments

Assist with Breastcancer.org virtual events, attending as needed

Assist the communications department with completion of projects as needed

Attend team meetings, be willing to contribute to other team activities as requested

Requirements

Appreciation for the mission and values of Breastcancer.org

Self-motivated, ability to work independently and meet deadlines

Excellent collaboration skills, ability to work effectively in a group setting

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment

Analytical skills, ability to translate data into meaningful information

Experience with Google Drive/Google Suite, Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint

Experience with Photoshop a plus

Students with previous marketing, fundraising, or events experience, or managing a social media for a brand, preferred.

If interested, please send a copy of your resume, brief cover letter, and two writing samples with the subject line “Internship Application.”

Attn: Krystyne Garrison

Digital Marketing Manager – Breastcancer.org

khayes@breastcancer.org

About Breastcancer.org

Breastcancer.org is a nonprofit organization founded in 2000 by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide. Our mission is to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives. We believe that everyone should have access to expert guidance to help them navigate the vast and multilayered breast cancer information, treatment, and research available. To this end, we develop award-winning, expert-vetted information in a variety of formats and host the oldest moderated breast cancer peer-support community.

Breastcancer.org Is an Equal Opportunity Employer

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for all people without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion. We believe a diverse team is a strong team. We encourage people of all races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and abilities to apply to join our team. We prohibit discrimination against, and harassment of, any employee or applicant for employment on the basis of any category which may be protected under applicable state or federal law.