About Breastcancer.org

Founded in 2000, Breastcancer.org is the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. Our mission is to help people and their loved ones make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer so they can make the best decisions for their lives. Since 2000, we have reached 153 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org receives more than 19 million visits each year, and we host and manage the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with over 219,000 registered members throughout our history.

Being a member of the Breastcancer.org team provides you with the opportunity to be a part of a very special group of people doing extraordinary work. As a member of our team, you will play an important role in delivering vital information to millions worldwide. Our work is serious, and our staff is passionate and hard-working. You will enjoy interacting with a very dedicated and committed team, some of whom are breast cancer survivors, but many of whom just want to help.

Summary

Breastcancer.org seeks a skilled professional to join our team in achieving our major gift fundraising and planned giving program objectives.

Reporting to the director of development and working directly with the founder and chief medical officer and closely with the executive team, the special gifts officer will be responsible for meeting an annual revenue target by managing a portfolio of current donors and donor prospects, assuring that as many as possible are retained as continuing donors to the organization and are upgraded in their giving and involvement.

Essential functions

Maintain a personal portfolio of major gift donors (defined as those giving a gift of $1,000+ in support of Breastcancer.org), as well as those donors and prospects that represent the highest giving potential for the organization.

Achieve minimum annual fundraising goals, including both renewable gifts and new incremental revenue.

Create a plan for each donor that will serve as a foundational communication and marketing plan for each person in the portfolio. Faithfully and on a timely basis execute that plan so individuals on the caseload are retained and upgraded.

Communicate with portfolio through face-to-face cultivation, solicitation, stewardship meetings, and written strategies; ensure that each major donor and prospect has a clear strategy and timeline for cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship.

Develop presentation materials needed for donor meetings, working closely with the marketing and editorial teams to ensure accuracy in program initiatives and adherence to brand guidelines.

Work closely with Breastcancer.org’s founder and chief medical officer in supporting fundraising efforts. Serve as the primary liaison for the founder/CMO and all donor relationships, including but not limited to writing draft emails, coordinating meetings, ensuring follow-up from the founder’s communications and/or meetings, and preparing and coordinating meeting materials.

Work with grants staff and the editorial team to secure appropriate project information, including budgets, and create offers, proposals, and other communications that will be used to secure gifts from major gift donors and prospects.

With the director of development, create and manage the major gifts program budget; frequently track and maintain records to provide reports on progress to goal, including contracts, gifts, and pledges.

Work with the fundraising database specialist to create reports that reflect portfolio and performance, as well as screen and prepare profiles of current and prospective donors; establish and refine benchmarks for department research processes as needed.

Maintain accurate and timely donor outreach records using Raiser’s Edge donor management software.

Working with the director of development, develop a strategy for outreach to and stewardship of planned giving prospects and donors.

Ensure proper donor recognition in all publications and event materials and oversee accurate donor lists for those materials.

Work with the director of development and events manager to strategize and help execute cultivation events for major donors and prospects.

Be a visible presence at development department special events, such as major donor cultivation events and fundraisers.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Hours and Travel

This is a full-time position.

Due to the nature of this role, it is expected that significant time is spent out of the office and in meetings with donors and prospective donors.

Ability to travel to events and donor meetings both locally and nationally is required.

Requirements

A minimum of 3-5 years (direct or equivalent) experience managing high-level donor relationships with demonstrated success in closing gifts of $10,000 and above

Experience in healthcare-related nonprofits preferred

Advanced knowledge of all aspects of fundraising and donor relations

Professional credibility, intellectual depth, maturity, and collaborative skills to lead others by influence

Creative and entrepreneurial outlook with a strong intellectual curiosity

Excellent writing, public speaking, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Excellent grasp of Raiser’s Edge donor management database software preferred

High-level proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite programs or Google Drive and a working knowledge of search functions for donor research purposes

Excellent organizational and project management skills and ability to prioritize workload in a timely manner to complete assignments with multiple deadlines and competing requirements

Benefits

Breastcancer.org offers an excellent benefits package in addition to the satisfaction of helping donors fulfill their passions and interests through their giving.

How to Apply

Please email your resume, cover letter, and salary requirements to jobs@breastcancer.org, noting “Special Gifts Officer” in the subject line. Cover letters can be addressed to Lauren Hughes, director of development. In your letter, please speak directly to your experience and interest in working with our organization. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Alternatively, you can mail your application materials to Lauren Hughes at Breastcancer.org at 120 E. Lancaster Avenue, Suite 201, Ardmore, PA 19003.

Applications will be accepted through February 5, 2021, and early submissions are encouraged.

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer and is fair in all of its employment practices for persons without regard to gender, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, age, color, race, or religion.