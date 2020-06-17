Media Contact Information Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

For interviews with key spokespeople, media are encouraged to email press@breastcancer.org.

President, Founder, Spokesperson:

Dr. Marisa Weiss

President and Founder

Breastcancer.org

Marisa Weiss, M.D. is the founder, president, and guiding force behind Breastcancer.org, the world's most utilized online resource for medical and personal expert information on breast health and breast cancer — reaching 27 million people globally over the past 10 years. A breast cancer oncologist with more than 20 years of active practice in the Philadelphia region, Dr. Weiss is regarded as a visionary advocate for her innovative and steadfast approach to informing and empowering individuals to protect their breast health and overcome the challenges of breast cancer.

Dr. Weiss currently practices at Lankenau Medical Center, part of the Main Line Health in the Philadelphia area, where she serves as director of breast radiation oncology and director of breast health outreach. She also served on the National Cancer Institute Director’s Consumer Liaison Group from 2000 to 2007.

Dr. Weiss is the author of four critically acclaimed books on breast cancer and breast health, published by Random House: Living Beyond Breast Cancer and Living Well Beyond Breast Cancer, coauthored with her mother, Ellen Weiss (1998, 2010); Taking Care of Your “Girls:” A Breast Health Guide for Girls, Teens, and In-Betweens, coauthored with her daughter, Isabel Friedman (2008); and 7 Minutes!: How to Get the Most from Your Doctor Visit (2007).

As a renowned leader in the field of breast cancer, Dr. Weiss is frequently called on by both print and broadcast media and has been a repeat guest on ABC’s Good Morning America, NBC’s TODAY, CNN’s medical features, and The Dr. Oz Show.

After attending the University of Pennsylvania for her undergraduate studies, medical school, residency, and laboratory research fellowship, Dr. Weiss became an assistant professor in Penn's Department of Radiation Oncology. In 1992, she established her clinical practice in the Main Line Health System.

She is founder and past president (1990-2000) of Living Beyond Breast Cancer® (LBBC), a national nonprofit education and support organization.

Dr. Weiss has been honored several times by the American Cancer Society and received the 2003 Professor of Survivorship Award from the Susan G. Komen Foundation (now Susan G. Komen for the Cure).

She is a professional advisory board member of Mommy's Light Lives On and the Philadelphia Wellness Community.

Dr. Weiss is a keynote speaker on the international women's health conference circuit, including Speaking of Women's Health, Europa Donna, Irish Cancer Society, Johns Hopkins, and Breastcancer.org.

She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Therapeutic Radiation Oncology, and the Marine Biological Laboratories (Woods Hole, MA).

Dr. Weiss is also a past board member of the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

She authors a bi-monthly expert column, Think Pink, Live Green, dedicated to reducing the environmental risk factors linked to breast cancer.

Dr. Weiss's media appearances and affiliations:

Consulted and interviewed as a medical expert by various television media, including ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, Fox, The Dr. Oz Show, ABC and NBC local affiliates, and ABCNews.com (2007-2011).

Serial guest appearances on NBC’s TODAY (1998-2007).

Guest appearances on CNN's House Call during Breast Cancer Awareness Month (2003-2006).

Medical editor for the Lifetime Television films Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy and In Matters of Life and Dating.

Interviewed and regularly quoted for leading print outlets including the New York Times, USA TODAY, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Philadelphia Inquirer, and articles for the Associated Press newswire, as well as People, Cosmopolitan, Ladies' Home Journal, Redbook, More, Shape, Self, Allure, and O, The Oprah Magazine.

Serves on the advisory board for Women's Health magazine and a medical adviser for Cosmopolitan.

Guest appearances on National Public Radio's Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Radio Times with Marty Moss-Coane, as well as CNNRadio, ABC Radio, CBS Radio, and Washington Post Radio (2008-2011).

Dr. Weiss lives in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, with her husband, a pediatrician and avid fisherman. They have three children who are in their 20s.