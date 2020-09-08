Logo and Logo Use Guidelines
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
The Breastcancer.org logo is provided here for your convenience. The logos provided are for non-commercial media use only. If you are interested in using our logos for print and Web applications, have any questions concerning logo use or have general questions, please contact Breastcancer.org at press@breastcancer.org.
- Color EPS (1 MB)
- Black and White EPS (1 MB)
- Color JPG (677 KB)
- Black and White JPG (653 KB)
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Triple-negative breast cancer is cancer that tests negative for estrogen receptors, progesterone...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey