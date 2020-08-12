Assistant Medical Editor (Freelance) Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

About Breastcancer.org

We are a nonprofit organization founded by breast oncologist Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., and born out of her conviction that people with breast cancer need more information and support than a doctor's visit can provide.

We are the leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer information and support. We engage, educate, and empower people with our expert information and dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives.

Since 2000, we have reached 153 million people worldwide. Breastcancer.org receives more than 19 million visits each year, and we host the world’s largest online breast cancer peer community, with more than 200,000 registered members since its founding.

Our Mission

Our mission is to help people make sense of the complex medical and personal information about breast health and breast cancer, so they can make the best decisions for their lives.

Position Summary

Breastcancer.org is seeking a freelance assistant medical editor who can support the editorial team in producing and maintaining its award-winning educational content. Ideal candidates should have substantial experience in developing consumer medical content, and the ability to contribute to our organizational mission of delivering high integrity, balanced, well researched, and accessible information to our audience.

Reporting Structure

Freelance position reporting to Editorial Director

Time commitment: 30 hours per month

Job Responsibilities

Research and fact-checking: Audit existing medical content at the direction of the editorial director to ensure it is accurate and current. Flag areas for revision with supporting references drawn from high-quality medical literature, practice guidelines, consumer education resources, expert interviews, patient communities, and advocacy trends. Clearly prepare documents to inform revisions to be executed by other writers when needed.

Writing and editing: Execute content revisions as assigned, adhering to internal style guide conventions that emphasize digital-first content strategy (including SEO best practices), accessible reading level (6th to 8th grade), supportive and inclusive tone, and people-first language (putting the person before the diagnosis).

Qualifications

Substantial experience in developing competitive digital medical content for a consumer audience, ideally in the oncology space

Proven ability to translate complex scientific concepts into accessible and sensitive language for a patient/consumer audience

Rigorous medical research skills and understanding of/commitment to ethics in medical communications

Time management skills and ability to communicate effectively as part of a remote team using contemporary digital tools

Ideal candidates will share the belief that:

All people can do great things when they are challenged and supported appropriately.

Learning happens best in a community that actively encourages and practices respect, empathy, safety, inclusion, and diversity.

Development of character is as important as the development of intellect, and that the two go hand in hand.

Breastcancer.org is an equal opportunity employer. We prohibit discrimination against, and harassment of, any employee or applicant for employment because of race, color, religion, sex, gender, pregnancy, genetic information, ethnic or national origin, sexual orientation, marital status, familial status, military or veteran status, qualified individuals with a disability on the basis of the disability, or any other category which may be protected under applicable state or federal law.