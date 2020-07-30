Maura Wynn Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Maura Wynn is the Rock the Ribbon coordinator at Breastcancer.org. Maura is responsible for managing Breastcancer.org's annual gala event logistics, working as the event committee point person, and coordinating sponsorships.

Maura has been doing events since graduating from the University of Pittsburgh in 2003. From her work as the Academy Ball coordinator at The Philadelphia Orchestra to event consulting, Maura has always enjoyed the planning part of events, but gets a major thrill out of seeing everything come together.

After several years of volunteering with Breastcancer.org, including co-chairing 2015's Rock the Ribbon, Maura is thrilled to be part of the team.

“There are so many positive aspects to working at Breastcancer.org. Everyone on the staff is talented and passionate about what they do. Knowing that the work we do goes to helping so many people keeps you energized to keep going. I love seeing Rock the Ribbon come together to support Breastcancer.org. Knowing that every guest and sponsor devoted their time and energy to support Breastcancer.org makes my job exciting and fulfilling!”