Join Us

Megan Roessler

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)

Megan Roessler, senior designer at Breastcancer.org, collaborates with the marketing team to create and develop digital and print designs to suit the needs of the organization. She is responsible for designing creative and engaging branded content for the development team, social media, and the organization's websites.

Megan joined Breastcancer.org in September of 2016 and comes to the organization with 6 years of experience. Prior to joining Breastcancer.org, Megan worked in a creative design agency, where her portfolio included several nonprofit clients. Megan graduated from Georgian Court University in 2009 with a BFA in graphic design.

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on July 30, 2020 at 6:57 AM

Covid19 sidebar v04.4
Back to Top