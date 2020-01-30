Rita Lusen joined Breastcancer.org in September 2011 and currently serves as vice president of partnerships and development. In this role, Rita is responsible for managing and expanding Breastcancer.org's development functions and corporate partnerships.

Rita earned a communications degree from Temple University in Philadelphia. She brings her years of experience in advertising and marketing in the print, radio, television, and online industries at both commercial and nonprofit organizations. Prior to joining Breastcancer.org, Rita worked in a number of management roles for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, Philly.com, and most recently as the chief marketing officer at WHYY, a nonprofit public broadcasting TV, radio, and website organization. She has successfully implemented business strategies for news and information websites Philly.com, a popular news source in the Philadelphia region, and NewsWorks.org, another news website launched in 2010 by WHYY.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2007, Rita found herself frequenting the Breastcancer.org website for news and information about her treatment options. Rita says, "The site played a critical role in providing information, answers, and counsel at any time, day or night, during my most challenging moments. Years after successful treatment, the site continues to provide valuable information and updates. It's a privilege to join the dedicated and passionate team at Breastcancer.org and to bring my professional and personal experience to help expand awareness about this valuable tool for those touched by breast cancer."

Connect with Rita at rlusen@breastcancer.org.