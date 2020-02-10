Other Ways to Give Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Below are just a few ways you can support the mission of Breastcancer.org. If you would like more details, feel free to contact Breastcancer.org at 610.642.6550 or at support@breastcancer.org.

Donation by Check

Checks should be made payable to "Breastcancer.org" and mailed to us at:

120 East Lancaster Ave, Suite 201

Ardmore, PA 19003

Matching Gifts

Your company may have a matching gift program that could double or even triple your donation. Check with your HR department or office manager for forms and/or additional information.

Monthly Giving

A small gift each month is an easy and affordable way for individuals to make their support go further and make a sustaining impact on the people we serve. Use our donation form to automatically make your gift each month.

PayPal Giving Fund

Donors can give through PayPal Giving Fund. Donors will immediately receive a tax acknowledgement letter from PayPal. PayPal covers all the processing fees for gifts made through the giving fund, meaning 100% of your gift will support Breastcancer.org! This method can allow for worldwide donors who want to support our mission.

Stock Gifts

To transfer securities from your brokerage account to the Breastcancer.org account, you will need to contact your brokerage firm with the following information:

Please transfer shares to Wells Fargo Advisors via DTC:

DTC # 0141

Further Credit to FCC account number 13300681

Please notify Michael Gibson directly at our brokerage firm when you have completed this transaction so he can notify us immediately:

Michael Gibson, CFP®

Financial Advisor Vice President - Investments

Wells Fargo Advisors

One South Broad Street

7th Floor

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tel 267.321.7219

Fax 215.670.4133

Toll Free 888.243.1424

michael.gibson1@wellsfargo.com

Wire Transfers

For wire transfers, please use the below information:

Beneficial Bank

4733 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

ABA Routing Number: 236075689

Beneficiary Name: Breastcancer.org

Account Number: 9500032298

120 East Lancaster Ave, Suite 201

Ardmore, PA 19003

For questions on wire transfers, contact Michelle Russo Himes at 610.325.5660 or at mhimes@thebeneficial.com.

Qualified Charitable Distributions From an IRA

Turn your mandatory distribution into a gift for Breastcancer.org! A qualified charitable distribution (QCD) allows individuals who are 70½ years old or older to donate up to $100,000 total to one or more charities directly from a taxable IRA instead of taking their required minimum distributions. For married couples, each spouse can make QCDs up to the $100,000 limit for a potential total of $200,000.

A distribution must be made directly from the trustee/administrator of your IRA directly to Breastcancer.org, satisfying the required minimum distribution rule (you cannot receive the distribution prior to gifting to charity without incurring tax liability). No charitable deduction is allowed, but the distribution is excluded from your income for federal tax purposes.

If you are interested, contact your IRA administrator and ask them to make a charitable distribution to Breastcancer.org. Include our tax ID number: 23-3082851. For a QCD to count toward your minimum annual IRA distribution, it must be made by the same deadline as a normal distribution, which is usually Dec. 31 of the tax year in question.

If you have any questions you can contact Lauren Hughes, director of development, at lhughes@breastcancer.org or at 610-642-6550 x116.

Leave a Legacy

If you are interested in making Breastcancer.org part of your estate plans, please contact Breastcancer.org at 610.642.6550 or at support@breastcancer.org.

Gifts In Kind

We have several fundraising efforts throughout the year that include auctioning off high-end donated gifts such as jewelry, sports memorabilia, vacation opportunities, and more. For more information, contact Kim Wakiyama at 484.418.2133 or at kwakiyama@breastcancer.org.