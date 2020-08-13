Pictures of Diagnosis
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
Click on the images to enlarge and to read more about today's methods of diagnosing breast cancer.
Tumor Sizes
Biopsy: Margins of Resection
PET Scans
Normal PET Scan
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
-
Breast Cancer Stages
The stage of a breast cancer is determined by the cancer’s characteristics, such as how large it...
-
Cancer Survivors Overestimate Quality of Their Diets
Most people who have been diagnosed with cancer think they eat a healthy diet, but a study found...
Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey