Pictures of Breast Reconstruction

The photographs included on this page are the results of reconstructive procedures performed by the surgeons at the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery.

Tissue Expander for Breast Reconstruction

Unfilled tissue expander Unfilled tissue expander
Filled tissue expander Filled tissue expander
direct to implant
Direct to Implant Reconstruction


















TRAM Flap Breast Reconstruction

TRAM Flap Breast Reconstruction – Preparation Preparation
TRAM Flap Breast Reconstruction – In process In process
TRAM Flap Breast Reconstruction – Lines of incisions Lines of incisions
DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction

diep flap 1
DIEP Flap Reconstruction
diep flap 2
DIEP Flap Reconstruction
apex flap
APEX FlapCM Reconstruction
















































Latissimus Dorsi Flap Breast Reconstruction

Latissimus Dorsi Muscle Latissimus Dorsi Muscle
Latissimus Dorsi muscle in new location Muscle in new location
SGAP Flap/Hip Flap Breast Reconstruction

hip flap front
SGAP Flap/Hip Flap Reconstruction -- Front
hip flap back
SGAP Flap/Hip Flap Reconstruction -- Back

































Stacked DIEP Flap Breast Reconstruction

stacked diep flap
Stacked DIEP Flap Reconstruction


















Body Lift Flap Breast Reconstruction

body lift flap front
Body Lift Flap Reconstruction -- Front
body lift flap side
Body Lift Flap Reconstruction -- Side

































BRCA Reconstruction

brca recon
BRCA Reconstruction


















Corrective Breast Reconstruction

corrective recon
Corrective Reconstruction
corrective recon 2
Corrective Reconstruction

































Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy With Breast Reconstruction

nipple sparing 1
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy With Reconstruction
nipple sparing 2
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy With Reconstruction



































Lumpectomy Reconstruction

lumpectomy recon
Lumpectomy Reconstruction
lumpectomy recon 2
Lumpectomy Reconstruction

































The photographs on this page are copyrighted materials and no reproduction or use of these photographs is permitted except with the written consent of the Center for Restorative Breast Surgery.

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 11:51 AM

