Pictures of Treatment
Click on the images to enlarge and to read more about Treatment.
You can also see pictures of breast reconstruction in that section.
Lumpectomy
Lumpectomy
Jill—Lumpectomy
Read her story
Maggie—needle-directed biopsy / lumpectomy
Read her story
Mastectomy
Skin–Sparing Mastectomy
Modified Radical Mastectomy
Enlarge image
Total (Simple) Mastectomy
Enlarge image
Radical Mastectomy
Enlarge image
Other
Port for Chemotherapy
Enlarge image
Radiation Treatment
Front view
Side view
Cross–sectional view
Enlarge image
