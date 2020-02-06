9 Reasons to Consider Breast Cancer Genetic Testing

You have blood relatives (grandmothers, mother, sisters, aunts) on either your mother's or father's side of the family who had breast cancer diagnosed before age 50.

There is both breast and ovarian cancer in your family particularly in a single individual.

You have a relative(s) with triple-negative breast cancer.

There are other cancers in your family in addition to breast, such as prostate, melanoma, pancreatic, colon, and thyroid cancers.

Women in your family have had cancer in both breasts.

You are of Ashkenazi Jewish (Eastern European) heritage.

You are African American and have been diagnosed with breast cancer at age 35 or younger.

A man in your family has had breast cancer.

Someone in your family has tested positive for an abnormal breast cancer gene.

Learn more in the Genetic Testing section.

Last modified on February 6, 2020 at 5:34 AM

Leer esta página en español

