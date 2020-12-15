Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
- screening high-risk women (women known to be at higher than average risk for breast cancer, either because of a strong family history or a gene abnormality)
- gathering more information about an area of suspicion found on a mammogram or ultrasound
- monitoring for recurrence after treatment
On the following pages, you can learn more about breast MRI and how the test may be used.
