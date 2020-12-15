Join Us

Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

Leer esta página en español

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is a technology that uses magnets and radio waves to produce detailed cross-sectional images of the inside of the body. MRI does not use X-rays, so it does not involve any radiation exposure. Breast MRI has a number of different uses for breast cancer, including:

  • screening high-risk women (women known to be at higher than average risk for breast cancer, either because of a strong family history or a gene abnormality)
  • gathering more information about an area of suspicion found on a mammogram or ultrasound
  • monitoring for recurrence after treatment

On the following pages, you can learn more about breast MRI and how the test may be used.

Last modified on December 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM

