Breast MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is a technology that uses magnets and radio waves to produce detailed cross-sectional images of the inside of the body. MRI does not use X-rays, so it does not involve any radiation exposure. Breast MRI has a number of different uses for breast cancer, including:

screening high-risk women (women known to be at higher than average risk for breast cancer, either because of a strong family history or a gene abnormality)

gathering more information about an area of suspicion found on a mammogram or ultrasound

monitoring for recurrence after treatment

