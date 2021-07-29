Treatment of Male Breast Cancer Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations Leer esta página en español

Most men who have been diagnosed with breast cancer will undergo some form of treatment for the disease. The most favorable course of treatment will depend on a number of factors, including the size and location of the breast tumor, the stage of the cancer, and results of other laboratory tests. This section provides information about the treatment options for men with breast cancer.

In the following pages, you can learn about how the following treatments are performed and what to expect from each: