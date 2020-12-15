Understanding Breast Cancer
In this section, you can learn about how breast cancer develops, how many people get breast cancer, and what factors can increase risk for getting breast cancer. You also can learn more about signs and symptoms to watch for and how to manage any fears you may have about breast cancer.
- What Is Breast Cancer?
- U.S. Breast Cancer Statistics
- Breast Cancer Risk and Risk Factors
- Managing Breast Cancer Fears
- Breast Cancer Myths vs. Facts
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
Taking Certain Supplements Before and During Chemotherapy for Breast Cancer May Be Risky
A small study suggests that people who took antioxidant supplements before and during...
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....