Staying Well During COVID-19

Managing day-to-day life after a breast cancer diagnosis can be difficult under normal circumstances. But the COVID-19 pandemic has added its own unique challenges, likely making it even harder to balance breast cancer treatment and self-care with your daily responsibilities.

Below, you’ll find advice from experts and real people diagnosed with breast cancer on managing daily life and staying safe while the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern.

Breast Cancer, COVID, and the Holiday Season: Advice for Safely Connecting With Loved Ones

Social distancing has been hard on everyone, especially on people who are going through breast cancer treatment during the pandemic. With the holidays and colder weather approaching, you may be feeling tempted to celebrate indoors with people outside of your immediate household. But as hard as it may be to face, it may be safest to rethink traditional holiday celebrations this year. Here’s what you need to know about how to safely connect with your friends and loved ones during this holiday season.

How to Fight ‘Caution Fatigue’ and Stay Vigilant About COVID Safety

After months of processing COVID-19 information and safety recommendations, some people are relaxing their safety practices, like wearing a mask or washing hands less frequently. This reaction is called “caution fatigue.” Learn about how you can recognize and overcome caution fatigue so that you can stay vigilant about your and others’ safety.

Quarantine Hacks From the Breastcancer.org Community: Tips for Coping With Anxiety and Isolation

If you are struggling with feeling isolated while spending so much time apart from friends and loved ones, you are not alone. Members of the Breastcancer.org Community are sharing their strategies for coping with anxiety and isolation. Here is a collection of the most popular “quarantine hacks” from the Breastcancer.org Community discussion boards.