Managing Cancer, COVID-19, and Seasonal Blues Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

As much as the holidays can be joyous, they can also be a time of loneliness and anxiety for people managing cancer — especially with the added isolation due to COVID-19. Kelly Grosklags, LICSW, BCD, and Shirley Otis-Green, MSW, MA, ACSW, LCSW, OSW-C, FNAP, answered questions from the Breastcancer.org community and discussed tips to help patients and caregivers cope during an exceptionally difficult holiday season.

Taking care of your mental and emotional health is important to Breastcancer.org, and we hope you find comfort in the ideas they shared.

Thinking about the future and uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic can feel overwhelming. Kelly Grosklags explains how to focus on the present, use mantras, and feel reassured about your resiliency.

Shirley Otis-Green talks about navigating complex feelings, such as sadness and happiness, at the same time. Recognizing the ebb and flow of feelings can provide hope.

To honor and remember loved ones who have died, Kelly Grosklags encourages creating a three-wick candle ritual during the holidays, or at any time. She also talks about the simple act of saying someone’s name.

For caregivers who cannot physically be with their friend or family member during treatment, now is the time to be creative about connecting.

For more information, watch the full one-hour video on managing cancer, COVID-19, and seasonal blues.

Remember, you are not alone in how you’re feeling. We welcome you to connect, learn, and share in the Breastcancer.org online community. It’s a safe place to find peer support from people who understand what you’re experiencing.