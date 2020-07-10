Wigs and Warm Weather: How to Stay Cool and Comfortable Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

If you find that your wig can get hot and uncomfortable during the summer months, you’re not alone. Wig discomfort in warm weather is a common complaint among wig wearers.

If keeping your hair loss private isn’t as important to you during the summer, you can always opt for a cooler alternative to a wig — like a hat or a lightweight scarf — on hot days when you might be outside for long periods of time. But if you prefer how you look and feel in a wig, warm weather doesn’t have to be a deal breaker.

Here are some tips to help you stay cool and comfortable while wearing your wig on those hot summer days.

Opt for a shorter style

From pixie cuts to long bobs, choosing a shorter style wig is a great way to switch up your look and stay cool for the warmer months.

If you feel comfortable with short hair, you’ll get the best results with a style that’s shorter than shoulder-length. Keeping hair off of your neck will help you to stay cool and comfortable when you’re out in the world during summertime.

Choose a synthetic wig over human hair

Synthetic wigs are more lightweight than human hair wigs and are therefore a smarter choice if you’re concerned about staying cool during the summer.

Human hair is denser and heavier than synthetic hair fiber to begin with, but human hair also naturally absorbs moisture from the air throughout the day, making it feel even heavier the longer you wear it.

There are many other benefits to synthetic wigs, but when the weather’s warm, the lightweight material is a major perk.

Basic wig caps: the coolest cap construction

A wig cap is the foundation of a wig — it fits the shape of your head, and the hair is attached to it.

Basic cap wigs (also known as capless, open-cap, or “wefted”) are machine-made wig caps that are created by sewing “wefts,” or curtains of hair, onto a strip of thin, elastic material.

If staying cool is important to you, seek out a wig that is wefted at the back to allow air flow to the scalp. Wefted wigs are much more breathable than other wig cap constructions.

Try a wig band under your wig

Similar to a headband, a wig band is made of soft, thin fabric, but you wear a wig band under your wig. Wig bands can help reduce wig cap pressure and make it more comfortable to wear. Some wig bands even have a silicone strip on the inside that can help hold the wig in place on your head.

Use accessories to your advantage

Adding a headband or hair clip to your wig not only personalizes your look but also helps keep the hair out of your face. Try using barrettes or even sunglasses to help keep your forehead nice and cool. If you’re wearing a longer style wig, you can also try a low ponytail to keep the hair off of your neck.

And remember, instead of wearing a wig every day, you can always switch up your look by wearing a hat or scarf with a hair piece instead. Try a synthetic hair piece with Velcro attachments so you can wear the same piece with multiple hats or scarves.

Carliz Sotelo Teague founded Wigs.com in 1999 and has been a wig wearer and passionate advocate of wigs since. Her passion and mission is to provide a convenient, supportive, and educational platform for those who are affected by hair loss and turn to alternative hair.