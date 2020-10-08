What Does Healthy Eating Mean?
Healthy eating means eating a variety of foods that give you the nutrients you need to maintain your health, feel good, and have energy. These nutrients include protein, carbohydrates, fat, water, vitamins, and minerals.
Nutrition is important for everyone. When combined with being physically active and maintaining a healthy weight, eating well is an excellent way to help your body stay strong and healthy. If you have a history of breast cancer or are currently undergoing treatment, eating well is especially important for you. What you eat can affect your immune system, your mood, and your energy level.
No food or diet can prevent you from getting breast cancer. While researchers are still studying the effects of eating unhealthy food on breast cancer and recurrence risk, we do know that being overweight is a risk factor for both first-time and recurrent breast cancer. In this section, you can learn how to eat in a way that keeps your body as healthy as it can be.
Read on for information about food groups, nutrients, how to create a healthy eating plan, how to figure out portions, and how to enjoy your food without overeating.
In this section, you can read about:
- Understanding Food Groups
- How Your Body Gets Nutrients From Foods
- What Happens to Food in Your Body?
- Designing a Healthy Eating Plan
- Portion Size
- Enjoying Your Food
