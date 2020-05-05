Complementary Medicine Resource Guide
The following are trusted websites, guidelines, organizations, and books where you can get more accurate information about complementary medicine.
- American Cancer Society
- American Institute for Cancer Research
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Integrative Medicine
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Integrative Medicine
- National Cancer Institute Complementary and Alternative Medicine
- National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine
- Society for Integrative Oncology
Guidelines
Society for Integrative Oncology Guidelines on the Use of Integrative Therapies as Supportive Care in Patients Treated for Breast Cancer (PDF)
Books
- Caroline Myss, Ph.D.
- Anatomy of the Spirit: The Seven Stages of Power and Healing
- Lawrence LeShan, Ph.D.
- Cancer as a Turning Point: A Handbook for People with Cancer, Their Families, and Health Professionals
- Michael Lerner
- Choices in Healing: Integrating the Best of Conventional and Complementary Approaches to Cancer
- John W. Spencer, Ph.D. and Joseph J. Jacobs, M.D., MBA, eds.
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine: An Evidence-Based Approach
- David P. Rakel, M.D. and Nancy Faass, MSW, MPH
- Complementary Medicine in Clinical Practice
- Marc S. Micozzi, M.D.
- Fundamentals of Complementary and Alternative Medicine
- Barbara Ann Brennan
- Hands of Light: A Guide to Healing Through the Human Energy Field
- Beth Baughman DuPree, M.D.
- The Healing Consciousness: A Doctor's Journey to Healing
- Andrew Weil, M.D.
- Health and Healing: The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine and Optimum Health
- Benjamin Kligler and Roberta Lee
- Integrative Medicine: Principles for Practice
- Bernie S. Siegel, M.D.
- Love, Medicine and Miracles: Lessons Learned about Self-Healing from a Surgeon's Experience with Exceptional Patients
- Lynn C. Hartmann, M.D. and Charles L. Loprinzi, M.D., eds.
- Mayo Clinic Guide to Women's Cancers
- Joan J. Borysenko, Ph.D.
- Minding the Body, Mending the Mind
- Lyn Freeman
- Mosby's Complementary & Alternative Medicine: A Research-Based Approach
- Joan Borysenko, Ph.D. and Miloslav Borysenko, Ph.D.
- The Power of the Mind to Heal: Renewing Body, Mind, and Spirit
- Gary Zukav
- The Seat of the Soul
- Deepak Chopra, M.D.
- The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success: A Practical Guide to the Fulfillment of Your Dreams
- Elise Babcock
- When Life Becomes Precious: The Essential Guide for Patients, Loved Ones, and Friends of Those Facing Serious Illnesses
- Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D.
- Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindful Meditation in Everyday Life
Where to find skilled complementary medicine practitioners
The best way to find a complementary medicine practitioner is through a referral from your cancer doctor or from a nurse at the hospital where you get your treatments. Your doctor or nurse may know of other patients this therapist has treated and how well he or she was able to integrate the treatments with their regular cancer care.
It's best to go through a recognized organization when seeking complementary medicine practitioners. There are many associations dedicated to complementary medicine throughout the world. Here is a partial list:
- United States: Contact the American Holistic Medical Association; telephone: (216) 292-6644.
- Canada: Call the Canadian Cancer Society at 1-888-939-3333.
- United Kingdom: Contact the Complementary Medical Association.
- In Europe, contact the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), or write to them at EORTC AISBL / IVZW, Avenue Mounierlaan, 83/11 Brussel 1200 Brussels, Belgium; telephone: +32 2 774 16 11.
- Check with your local hospital, particularly if it has an integrative care program or unit. Please see the list below for major cancer centers with integrative medicine units.
- Contact Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's Integrative Medicine Service at (212) 639-2000. Their therapists train other therapists who practice in the United States and throughout the world and may be willing to give recommendations for your area. Other cancer centers that might be helpful in directing you to this type of care are M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester, NY, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, Macmillan Cancer Relief in London, and others on the list below.
Major cancer care centers with integrative medicine units
Eastern United States
- The Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (212) 746-1330
- The Continuum Center for Health and Healing, Albert Einstein Medical Center, New York, NY (646) 935-2220
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass (866) 408-DFCI (3324)
- Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC (202) 687-0100
- Inova Health System, Washington, DC (855) MY-INOVA (694-6682)
- Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, NJ (Philadelphia area) (609) 835-2900
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY (212) 639-2000
- Osher Institute at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass (617) 384-8550
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa (215) 955-6000
- University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, Conn (860) 679-2000
- University of Maryland Center for Integrative Medicine, Baltimore, Md (410) 448-6361
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Center for Integrative Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa (412) 623-3023
- Wilmot Cancer Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY (585) 275-2100
Midwest and Southern United States
- Center for Spirituality and Healing, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn (612) 624-9459
- Duke Center for Integrative Medicine, Durham, NC (919) 660-6826
- Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga (888) WINSHIP (946-7447)
- NorthShore University HealthSystem, Chicago, Ill (847) 570-2110
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn (507) 284-2511
- MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx (800) 392-1611
- Memorial Cancer Institute, Hollywood, Fla (954) 265-4325
- University of Michigan Integrative Medicine, Ann Arbor, Mich (734) 936-4000
- University of North Carolina Program on Integrative Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC (919) 966-8586
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx (214) 648-3111
- Wake Forest Baptist Health Center for Integrative Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC (336) 713-9197
Western United States
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Los Angeles, Calif (818) 885-8500
- Oregon Health & Science University Center for Women's Health, Portland, Ore (503) 418-4500
- Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine, San Diego, Calif (858) 554-3300
- Seattle Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center, Seattle, Wash (800) 321-9272
- Southwestern Regional Medical Center, Tulsa, Okla (918) 286-5000
- Stanford Center for Integrative Medicine, Stanford, Calif (650) 498-5566
- UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, Calif (888) 689-8273
- University of Colorado Cancer Center, Denver, Col (720) 848-0300
- University of New Mexico Section of Integrative Medicine, Albuquerque, NM (505) 925-7464
- Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, Wash (206) 288-7222
Outside the United States
- Canadian Institute for Natural and Integrative Medicine, Calgary, Alberta, CAN; telephone: (403) 220-0022
- Cavendish Cancer Care, Sheffield, UK; telephone: +44 0 114 278 4600
- European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), Brussels, Belgium; telephone: +32 2 774 16 11
- Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; telephone: (905) 387-9495
- Macmillan Cancer Support, London, UK; telephone: +44 0 808 808 0000
- Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, AUS; telephone: +61 3 9656 1111
- The Royal Marsden: Surrey, UK, telephone: +44 0 20 8642 6011; London, UK, telephone: +44 0 20 7352 8171
- Sydney Cancer Centre, Sydney, AUS; telephone: +61 2 9515 6677
CAN WE HELP GUIDE YOU?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Your Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Just as no two people are exactly alike, no two breast cancers are exactly the same, either. Your...
- How to Ease Aromatase Inhibitor-Related Pain
-
Managing Your Medical Records
Each doctor and medical facility you visit keeps a medical record for you that includes...
-
Mastectomy and Breast Reconstruction Video Series
If you’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer, there are a number of surgical options for removing...
-
Tenacious D: I Was Strong; Cancer Made Me Stronger
“I want to make every woman diagnosed with breast cancer a rock star.” Dianne Wilson’s indigo...