Complementary Medicine Resource Guide

The following are trusted websites, guidelines, organizations, and books where you can get more accurate information about complementary medicine.

Guidelines

Society for Integrative Oncology Guidelines on the Use of Integrative Therapies as Supportive Care in Patients Treated for Breast Cancer (PDF)

Books

Where to find skilled complementary medicine practitioners

The best way to find a complementary medicine practitioner is through a referral from your cancer doctor or from a nurse at the hospital where you get your treatments. Your doctor or nurse may know of other patients this therapist has treated and how well he or she was able to integrate the treatments with their regular cancer care.

It's best to go through a recognized organization when seeking complementary medicine practitioners. There are many associations dedicated to complementary medicine throughout the world. Here is a partial list:

United States: Contact the American Holistic Medical Association; telephone: (216) 292-6644.

Canada: Call the Canadian Cancer Society at 1-888-939-3333.

United Kingdom: Contact the Complementary Medical Association.

In Europe, contact the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), or write to them at EORTC AISBL / IVZW, Avenue Mounierlaan, 83/11 Brussel 1200 Brussels, Belgium; telephone: +32 2 774 16 11.

Check with your local hospital, particularly if it has an integrative care program or unit. Please see the list below for major cancer centers with integrative medicine units.

Contact Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center's Integrative Medicine Service at (212) 639-2000. Their therapists train other therapists who practice in the United States and throughout the world and may be willing to give recommendations for your area. Other cancer centers that might be helpful in directing you to this type of care are M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Texas, the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, the Wilmot Cancer Center in Rochester, NY, the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, Macmillan Cancer Relief in London, and others on the list below.

Major cancer care centers with integrative medicine units

Eastern United States

The Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center (212) 746-1330

The Continuum Center for Health and Healing, Albert Einstein Medical Center, New York, NY (646) 935-2220

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, Mass (866) 408-DFCI (3324)

Georgetown University Medical Center, Washington, DC (202) 687-0100

Inova Health System, Washington, DC (855) MY-INOVA (694-6682)

Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County, NJ (Philadelphia area) (609) 835-2900

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY (212) 639-2000

Osher Institute at Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass (617) 384-8550

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa (215) 955-6000

University of Connecticut Health Center, Farmington, Conn (860) 679-2000

University of Maryland Center for Integrative Medicine, Baltimore, Md (410) 448-6361

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Center for Integrative Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa (412) 623-3023

Wilmot Cancer Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NY (585) 275-2100

Midwest and Southern United States

Center for Spirituality and Healing, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minn (612) 624-9459

Duke Center for Integrative Medicine, Durham, NC (919) 660-6826

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Ga (888) WINSHIP (946-7447)

NorthShore University HealthSystem, Chicago, Ill (847) 570-2110

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn (507) 284-2511

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx (800) 392-1611

Memorial Cancer Institute, Hollywood, Fla (954) 265-4325

University of Michigan Integrative Medicine, Ann Arbor, Mich (734) 936-4000

University of North Carolina Program on Integrative Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC (919) 966-8586

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Tx (214) 648-3111

Wake Forest Baptist Health Center for Integrative Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC (336) 713-9197

Western United States

Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Los Angeles, Calif (818) 885-8500

Oregon Health & Science University Center for Women's Health, Portland, Ore (503) 418-4500

Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine, San Diego, Calif (858) 554-3300

Seattle Cancer Treatment and Wellness Center, Seattle, Wash (800) 321-9272

Southwestern Regional Medical Center, Tulsa, Okla (918) 286-5000

Stanford Center for Integrative Medicine, Stanford, Calif (650) 498-5566

UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, Calif (888) 689-8273

University of Colorado Cancer Center, Denver, Col (720) 848-0300

University of New Mexico Section of Integrative Medicine, Albuquerque, NM (505) 925-7464

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, Wash (206) 288-7222

Outside the United States

Canadian Institute for Natural and Integrative Medicine, Calgary, Alberta, CAN; telephone: (403) 220-0022

Cavendish Cancer Care, Sheffield, UK; telephone: +44 0 114 278 4600

European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), Brussels, Belgium; telephone: +32 2 774 16 11

Juravinski Cancer Centre, Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; telephone: (905) 387-9495

Macmillan Cancer Support, London, UK; telephone: +44 0 808 808 0000

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Melbourne, AUS; telephone: +61 3 9656 1111

The Royal Marsden: Surrey, UK, telephone: +44 0 20 8642 6011; London, UK, telephone: +44 0 20 7352 8171

Sydney Cancer Centre, Sydney, AUS; telephone: +61 2 9515 6677