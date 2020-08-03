COVID-19 and Breast Cancer Care Town Hall Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

The coronavirus has affected our lives in ways we never imagined. It’s disrupted breast cancer treatment plans, delayed surgeries, changed how doctors see their patients, and so much more. What has that experience taught us, and how can it help us prepare for the future? Breastcancer.org hosted a virtual town hall to hear from medical experts and patients about the impact of COVID-19 on breast cancer care. Watch the video to find out more, and read in-depth coverage in the COVID-19 and Breast Cancer Care Special Report.