Aromasin
Brand name: Aromasin
Chemical name: Exemestane
Class: Aromatase inhibitor hormonal therapy. Arimidex and Femara are other aromatase inhibitors.
How it works: Aromatase inhibitors lower the amount of estrogen in postmenopausal women.
Uses: Aromasin, used to treat postmenopausal women, typically is used to:
- reduce the risk of early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer coming back after surgery and other treatments
- treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer
Aromasin has been shown to reduce the risk of first-time hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women at high risk. Aromasin isn’t approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this use, but doctors may consider it a good alternative to other hormonal therapy medicines. In 2013, the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) released new guidelines on using hormonal therapy medicines to reduce breast cancer risk in high-risk women who haven’t been diagnosed. These guidelines recommend that doctors talk to high-risk postmenopausal women about using Aromasin to reduce risk. ASCO is a national organization of oncologists and other cancer care providers. ASCO guidelines give doctors recommendations for treatments that are supported by much credible research and experience.
Aromasin may be taken for 2 to 5 years. Doctors may recommend that some women take it for a longer or shorter period of time.
How it's given: Aromasin is taken orally as a pill.
Additional information: Aromasin shouldn't be taken at the same time as tamoxifen.
Side effects:
- hot flashes
- mood swings
- depression
- nausea
- fatigue
- increased sweating
- increased appetite
- weakened bones
Read more about Aromasin.
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
-
What Is Breast Implant Illness?
Breast implant illness (BII) is a term that some women and doctors use to refer to a wide range...