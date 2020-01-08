Enhertu Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Enhertu

Chemical name: fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki

Class: Antibody-drug conjugate targeted therapy. Enhertu is made up of three parts:

fam-trastuzumab: an anti-HER2 medicine that has the same basic structure as Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab)

topoisomerase I inhibitor chemotherapy: topoisomerase-I inhibitors work by interfering with the cancer cells’ ability to replicate; this type of chemotherapy is not typically used to treat HER2-positive breast cancers, so researchers believe it is less likely that the cancers will develop resistance to it

deruxtecan: a compound that links the fam-trastuzumab molecule to the topoisomerase I inhibitor chemotherapy molecule

Kadcyla is another antibody-drug conjugate targeted therapy used to treat breast cancer.

Uses: Enhertu is used to treat unresectable (not able to be removed with surgery) and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer that has been treated with two or more anti-HER2 therapies.

How it’s given: Enhertu is given intravenously, which means the medicine is delivered directly into your bloodstream through an IV or port.

Additional information: The topoisomerase I inhibitor chemotherapy part of Enhertu, like other chemotherapy medicines, interferes with cells’ ability to replicate. The topoisomerase I inhibitor isn’t a targeted medicine, which means it can affect healthy cells as well as cancer cells. Enhertu was designed to deliver the topoisomerase I inhibitor to cancer cells in a targeted way by attaching the topoisomerase I inhibitor to the fam-trastuzumab. The fam-trastuzumab then carries the topoisomerase I inhibitor to the HER2-positive cancer cells. This way, the topoisomerase I inhibitor is less toxic to healthy cells and more effective in treating cancer cells.

Side effects:

