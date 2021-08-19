Brand name: Fareston

Chemical name: Toremifene

Class: SERM (selective estrogen receptor modulator) hormonal therapy. Evista and tamoxifen are other SERMs.

How it works: SERMs block the effects of estrogen in the breast tissue by attaching to the estrogen receptors in breast cells.

Uses: Fareston typically is used to treat postmenopausal women diagnosed with metastatic, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer.

How it's given: Fareston is taken orally as a pill.

Additional information: Fareston isn't commonly used in the United States because it hasn't been studied as much as tamoxifen. Unlike tamoxifen, Fareston isn't affected by the CYP2D6 enzyme. So it may be a good option for anyone who has an abnormal version of the CYP2D6 enzyme or is taking another medicine that blocks CYP2D6 activity.

Side effects:

Read more about Fareston.