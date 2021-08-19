Join Us

Femara

Leer esta página en español

Brand name: Femara

Chemical name: Letrozole

Class: Aromatase inhibitor hormonal therapy. Aromasin and Arimidex are other aromatase inhibitors.

How it works: Aromatase inhibitors lower the amount of estrogen in postmenopausal women.

Uses: Femara, used to treat postmenopausal women, typically is used to:

  • reduce the risk of early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer coming back after surgery and other treatments
  • reduce the risk of early-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer coming back after 5 years of tamoxifen
  • treat advanced-stage, hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer

Femara usually is taken for 5 years. Doctors may recommend that some women take it for a longer or shorter period of time.

How it's given: Femara is taken orally as a pill.

Side effects:

Read more about Femara.

Last modified on August 19, 2021 at 9:42 AM

