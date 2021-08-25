Jemperli
Brand name: Jemperli
Chemical name: Dostarlimab-gxly
Class: PD-1 inhibitor
How it works: PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on T cells, immune system cells that attack foreign invaders in the body. PD-L1 is another checkpoint protein found on many healthy cells in the body. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it stops T cells from killing a cell. Some cancer cells have a lot of PD-L1 on their surface, which stops T cells from killing these cancer cells. An immune checkpoint inhibitor medicine such as Jemperli that stops PD-1 from binding to PD-L1 allows T cells to attack the cancer cells.
Uses: Jemperli is used:
- to treat mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) advanced-stage breast cancer that has grown during or after treatment if no other treatment options are available
- to treat dMMR advanced-stage endometrial cancer that has grown after treatment with platinum chemotherapy
How it’s given: Jemperli is given as an infusion.
Side effects:
- fatigue
- weakness
- low red blood cell counts (anemia)
- diarrhea
- nausea
- pneumonia
- colitis
- liver problems
- hormone gland problems
- skin problems
- severe infection
Read more about Jemperli.
