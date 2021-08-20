Join Us

Brand name: Lynparza

Chemical name: Olaparib

Class: PARP inhibitor. Talzenna is another PARP inhibitor.

How it works: The poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) enzyme fixes DNA damage in both healthy and cancer cells. Research has shown that a medicine like Lynparza, which interferes with (inhibits) the PARP enzyme, makes it even harder for cancer cells with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation to fix DNA damage. This makes it harder for the cancer cells to survive. In other words, a PARP inhibitor makes some cancer cells less likely to survive their DNA damage.

Uses: Lynparza is used to treat metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer in women with an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation that has previously been treated with chemotherapy.

How it’s given: Lynparza is a pill taken by mouth.

Side effects:

Last modified on August 20, 2021 at 8:57 AM

