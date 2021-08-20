Lynparza
Brand name: Lynparza
Chemical name: Olaparib
Class: PARP inhibitor. Talzenna is another PARP inhibitor.
How it works: The poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) enzyme fixes DNA damage in both healthy and cancer cells. Research has shown that a medicine like Lynparza, which interferes with (inhibits) the PARP enzyme, makes it even harder for cancer cells with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation to fix DNA damage. This makes it harder for the cancer cells to survive. In other words, a PARP inhibitor makes some cancer cells less likely to survive their DNA damage.
Uses: Lynparza is used to treat metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer in women with an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation that has previously been treated with chemotherapy.
How it’s given: Lynparza is a pill taken by mouth.
Side effects:
- anemia (low red blood cell counts)
- nausea
- fatigue
- vomiting
- low white blood cell counts
- upper respiratory infections
- cold and flu symptoms
- diarrhea
- bone and joint pain
- changes in sense of taste
- headache
- decreased appetite
- constipation
- mouth sores
Read more about Lynparza.
