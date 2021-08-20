Margenza Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Margenza

Chemical name: Margetuximab-cmkb

Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy. Herceptin, Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Perjeta, Phesgo, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors.

How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow. Margenza also was designed to improve the ability of immune cells to bind to HER2-positive breast cancer cells, allowing the immune cells to destroy the cancer cells.

Uses: Margenza is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat people diagnosed with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have been treated previously with two or more anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease.

How it’s given: Margenza is given intravenously, which means it’s delivered directly into your bloodstream through an IV or a port.

Side effects:

