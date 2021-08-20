Margenza
Brand name: Margenza
Chemical name: Margetuximab-cmkb
Class: HER2 (human epidermal receptor 2) inhibitor targeted therapy. Herceptin, Herzuma, Kanjinti, Nerlynx, Ogivri, Ontruzant, Perjeta, Phesgo, Trazimera, and Tykerb are other HER2 inhibitors.
How it works: HER2 inhibitors work against HER2-positive breast cancers by blocking the ability of the cancer cells to receive chemical signals that tell the cells to grow. Margenza also was designed to improve the ability of immune cells to bind to HER2-positive breast cancer cells, allowing the immune cells to destroy the cancer cells.
Uses: Margenza is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat people diagnosed with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have been treated previously with two or more anti-HER2 regimens, at least one of which was for metastatic disease.
How it’s given: Margenza is given intravenously, which means it’s delivered directly into your bloodstream through an IV or a port.
Side effects:
- fatigue
- tiredness
- nausea
- diarrhea
- vomiting
- constipation
- headache
- fever
- hair loss
- abdominal pain
- peripheral neuropathy
- joint pain and muscle pain
- cough
- decreased appetite
- trouble breathing
- hand-foot syndrome
- pain in the hands and feet
- reactions at the infusion site
