Mitoxantrone
Chemical name: Mitoxantrone
Brand name: Novantrone
Class: Anthracycline chemotherapy. Adriamycin, Doxil, daunorubicin, and Ellence are other anthracyclines.
How it works: Anthracyclines kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.
Uses: Mitoxantrone usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.
How it's given: Mitoxantrone is given intravenously.
Additional information: Mitoxantrone can have a toxic effect on the heart. You should be tested for heart problems before starting to take Mitoxantrone and should be continuously monitored for developing problems during treatment.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell counts
- nausea
- vomiting
- diarrhea
- hair loss
- constipation
- heartburn
- loss of appetite
- mouth sores
- nail changes
- weakness
- fatigue
- headache
- back pain
- runny nose
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
