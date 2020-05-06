Mitoxantrone

Chemical name: Mitoxantrone

Brand name: Novantrone

Class: Anthracycline chemotherapy. Adriamycin, Doxil, daunorubicin, and Ellence are other anthracyclines.

How it works: Anthracyclines kill cancer cells by damaging their genes and interfering with their reproduction.

Uses: Mitoxantrone usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used to treat advanced-stage breast cancer.

How it's given: Mitoxantrone is given intravenously.

Additional information: Mitoxantrone can have a toxic effect on the heart. You should be tested for heart problems before starting to take Mitoxantrone and should be continuously monitored for developing problems during treatment.

Side effects:

Last modified on May 6, 2020 at 12:27 PM

