Talzenna
Brand name: Talzenna
Chemical name: Talazoparib
Class: PARP inhibitor. Lynparza is another PARP inhibitor
How it works: The poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) enzyme fixes DNA damage in both healthy and cancer cells. Research has shown that a medicine like Talzenna, which interferes with (inhibits) the PARP enzyme, makes it harder for cancer cells with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation to fix DNA damage. This makes it even harder for the cancer cells to survive. In other words, a PARP inhibitor makes some cancer cells less likely to survive their DNA damage.
Uses: Talzenna is used to treat locally advanced or metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer with an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation.
How it’s given: Talzenna is a pill taken by mouth.
Side effects:
- fatigue
- anemia (low red blood cell counts)
- nausea
- neutropenia (low white blood cell counts)
- headache
- thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts)
- vomiting
- hair loss
- diarrhea
- decreased appetite
Read more about Talzenna.
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
-
What Is Breast Implant Illness?
Breast implant illness (BII) is a term that some women and doctors use to refer to a wide range...