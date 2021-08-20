Talzenna Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Talzenna

Chemical name: Talazoparib

Class: PARP inhibitor. Lynparza is another PARP inhibitor

How it works: The poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) enzyme fixes DNA damage in both healthy and cancer cells. Research has shown that a medicine like Talzenna, which interferes with (inhibits) the PARP enzyme, makes it harder for cancer cells with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation to fix DNA damage. This makes it even harder for the cancer cells to survive. In other words, a PARP inhibitor makes some cancer cells less likely to survive their DNA damage.

Uses: Talzenna is used to treat locally advanced or metastatic HER2-negative breast cancer with an inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation.

How it’s given: Talzenna is a pill taken by mouth.

Side effects:

