Tecentriq
Brand name: Tecentriq
Chemical name: Atezolizumab
Class: PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor
How it works: PD-1 is a checkpoint protein on T cells, immune system cells that attack foreign invaders in the body. PD-L1 is another checkpoint protein found on many healthy cells in the body. When PD-1 binds to PD-L1, it stops T cells from killing a cell. Some cancer cells have a lot of PD-L1 on their surface, which stops T cells from killing these cancer cells. These cancers are called PD-L1-positive. An immune checkpoint inhibitor medicine such as Tecentriq that stops PD-1 from binding to PD-L1 allows T cells to attack the cancer cells.
Uses: Tecentriq is used in combination with the chemotherapy medicine Abraxane (chemical name: albumin-bound or nab-paclitaxel) to treat unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative, PD-L1-positive breast cancer.
How it’s given: Tecentriq is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- lung problems
- liver problems
- intestinal problems
- hormone gland problems
- severe infection
- hair loss
- fatigue
- peripheral neuropathy
- nausea
- diarrhea
- anemia (low red blood cell count)
- constipation
- cough
- headache
- neutropenia (low white blood cell counts)
- decreased appetite
- vomiting
