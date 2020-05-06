Thiotepa
Chemical name: Thiotepa
Brand name: Thioplex
Class: Alkylating agent chemotherapy. Cytoxan is another alkylating agent.
How it works: Alkylating agents weaken or destroy breast cancer cells by damaging the cells' genetic material.
Uses: Thiotepa usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used:
- after surgery and other treatments to reduce the risk of early-stage breast cancer coming back
- after surgery and other treatments to treat advanced-stage breast cancer
How it's given: Thiotepa is given intravenously.
Side effects:
- low white blood cell count
- nausea
- vomiting
- loss of appetite
- fatigue
- hair changes
- irregular periods — this can include temporary cessation (usually resume after medication is completed) or permanent cessation of menstrual periods depending on your age and other factors
