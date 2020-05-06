Thiotepa

Chemical name: Thiotepa

Brand name: Thioplex

Class: Alkylating agent chemotherapy. Cytoxan is another alkylating agent.

How it works: Alkylating agents weaken or destroy breast cancer cells by damaging the cells' genetic material.

Uses: Thiotepa usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used:

  • after surgery and other treatments to reduce the risk of early-stage breast cancer coming back
  • after surgery and other treatments to treat advanced-stage breast cancer

How it's given: Thiotepa is given intravenously.

Side effects:

Last modified on May 6, 2020 at 12:50 PM

Leer esta página en español

