Chemical name: Thiotepa

Brand name: Thioplex

Class: Alkylating agent chemotherapy. Cytoxan is another alkylating agent.

How it works: Alkylating agents weaken or destroy breast cancer cells by damaging the cells' genetic material.

Uses: Thiotepa usually is given in combination with other chemotherapy medicines. It's typically used:

after surgery and other treatments to reduce the risk of early-stage breast cancer coming back

after surgery and other treatments to treat advanced-stage breast cancer

How it's given: Thiotepa is given intravenously.

Side effects: