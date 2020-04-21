Tukysa Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Brand name: Tukysa

Chemical name: Tucatinib

Class: Tyrosine kinase inhibitor

How it works: Tyrosine kinases are enzymes that help control how cells grow and divide, among other functions. If the enzyme is too active or if a cell has too much of the enzyme, it can make cells grow uncontrollably. Tukysa blocks a specific area of the HER2 gene in cancer cells, which stops the cells from growing and spreading.

Uses: Tukysa is used in combination with Herceptin (chemical name: trastuzumab) and Xeloda (chemical name: capecitabine) to treat metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer or locally-advanced HER2-positive disease that can’t be completely removed with surgery, after the cancer has been treated with at least one anti-HER2 medicine.

How it’s given: Tukysa is a pill taken by mouth.

Side effects:

