Xgeva

Leer esta página en español

Brand name: Xgeva

Chemical name: Denosumab

Class: RANKL inhibitor

How it works: RANKL inhibitors block the RANKL protein, limit the activity level of certain bone cells, called osteoclasts, which help cause the bone weakening and damage that can happen when breast cancer spreads to the bone. RANKL inhibitors also can help keep blood calcium levels normal. This is important because bone damage may increase blood calcium.

Uses: Xgeva is used to reduce bone complications and bone pain caused by advanced-stage breast cancer that has spread to the bone. It's usually given with other chemotherapy medicines.

How it's given: Xgeva is given as an injection under the skin.

Side effects:

Last modified on August 20, 2021 at 11:20 AM

