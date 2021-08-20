Xgeva
Brand name: Xgeva
Chemical name: Denosumab
Class: RANKL inhibitor
How it works: RANKL inhibitors block the RANKL protein, limit the activity level of certain bone cells, called osteoclasts, which help cause the bone weakening and damage that can happen when breast cancer spreads to the bone. RANKL inhibitors also can help keep blood calcium levels normal. This is important because bone damage may increase blood calcium.
Uses: Xgeva is used to reduce bone complications and bone pain caused by advanced-stage breast cancer that has spread to the bone. It's usually given with other chemotherapy medicines.
How it's given: Xgeva is given as an injection under the skin.
Side effects:
- bone pain
- nausea
- vomiting
- fever
- fatigue
- constipation
- diarrhea
- loss of appetite
- teary eyes
- heartburn
- mouth sores
- depression
- vaginal discharge
- hand-foot syndrome
- hair changes
- osteonecrosis of the jaw (loss of bone in the jaw)
Can we help guide you?
Create a profile for better recommendations
-
Breast Self-Exam
Breast self-exam, or regularly examining your breasts on your own, can be an important way to...
-
Tamoxifen (Brand Names: Nolvadex, Soltamox)
Tamoxifen is the oldest and most-prescribed selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM)....
-
What Is Breast Implant Illness?
Breast implant illness (BII) is a term that some women and doctors use to refer to a wide range...