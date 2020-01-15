Lung Problems Save as Favorite Sign in to receive recommendations Learn more) Sign in to receive recommendations

Some breast cancer treatments may affect the way you breathe or the way your lungs work. You may notice that you're short of breath at times or have a cough that doesn't seem to go away.

Some lung problems can be caused by blood clots that move into the lungs. This condition is called a pulmonary embolism and can be very serious.

Breast cancer treatments that can cause lung problems:

If you’re having lung problems, including shortness of breath or dry coughing, talk to your doctor about what you can do. Medications may be available to help. If you notice blood clot symptoms -- swelling, redness, discomfort, or a warm feeling in your legs -- contact your doctor immediately.