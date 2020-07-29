Join Us

Runny Nose

A runny nose happens when your body produces too much mucus to clear out viruses, bacteria, or other particles in your nasal passageways. A runny nose is a common side effect of cold viruses as well as allergic reactions.

A runny nose can be a side effect of the following breast cancer treatments:

Managing a runny nose

If you have a fever, sinus pain or nasal discharge that's bloody or green- or yellow-colored, you may have a sinus infection. Ask your doctor about medicines you can take to treat the infection.

  • Blow your nose gently — don’t strain yourself.
  • Use soft tissues when you blow so your nose doesn't get red and raw.
  • Apply petroleum jelly to your nostrils to help prevent irritation.

Last modified on July 29, 2020 at 10:28 AM

