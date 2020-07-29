Problems swallowing, also called dysphagia, can make eating an uncomfortable process. During meals, you may experience gagging, choking, coughing, spitting, or pain when trying to swallow. The sensation that food is stuck in your throat, upper chest, or behind the breastbone can cause feelings of chest pain, heaviness, or pressure.

The following breast cancer treatments can affect your ability to swallow:

Some pain medications also can cause swallowing problems.

Managing swallowing problems

Eat slowly and chew food thoroughly to make it as soft and manageable as possible.

to make it as soft and manageable as possible. Try thicker liquids such as milkshakes, yogurt, pudding, and gelatin. Thicker liquids may be easier to swallow.

such as milkshakes, yogurt, pudding, and gelatin. Thicker liquids may be easier to swallow. Eat pureed food such as blended meats, cereals, and fruits. You may need to add some liquid.

such as blended meats, cereals, and fruits. You may need to add some liquid. Stay away from dry foods such as crackers, nuts, and chips.

such as crackers, nuts, and chips. Avoid very hot foods , as these could cause more swallowing pain or difficulty.

, as these could cause more swallowing pain or difficulty. Don’t eat spicy and acidic foods that can irritate your mouth and throat.

that can irritate your mouth and throat. Ask your doctor if you can crush medicines that are in pill or tablet form and mix with juice or applesauce. Make sure to check with your doctor or pharmacist first — some medicines can be dangerous if crushed. Other medicines react badly with certain foods and others must be taken on an empty stomach.

and mix with juice or applesauce. Make sure to check with your doctor or pharmacist first — some medicines can be dangerous if crushed. Other medicines react badly with certain foods and others must be taken on an empty stomach. Avoid alcohol — it can burn your mouth or throat if you have sores.

— it can burn your mouth or throat if you have sores. Sit up and stay seated while eating to ease the swallowing process.