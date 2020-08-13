5 Tips to Ease Treatment-Related Constipation

Avoid foods that may lead to constipation. Some common constipation-causing foods are bananas, cheese, meat, and eggs.
Drink more fluids to prevent dehydration — about 8 to 12 glasses each day (unless your doctor has advised something else). Consider water, prune juice, and warm fluids, such as herbal tea, in the morning.
Eat more high-fiber foods, such as whole-grain breads and cereals, beans, fresh raw vegetables, fresh raw fruits or cooked fruits (with the skin on), dried fruits, dates, apricots, prunes, popcorn, seeds, and nuts. Fiber isn't digested by the body, so it moves through and is excreted. Fiber also absorbs a lot of water in the bowels, which makes stools softer and easier to pass. Make sure you drink more fluids if you eat more fiber or your constipation might become worse.
Drink caffeine in moderation. Caffeine has been shown to help constipation. Make sure that you drink plenty of non-caffeinated beverages, too, so you don't become dehydrated.
Try to exercise. Exercise can help stimulate your digestive and elimination systems.
