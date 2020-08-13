Join Us

5 Tips to Ease Treatment-Related Constipation

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
Arrow right@1x

Avoid foods that may lead to constipation. Some common constipation-causing foods are bananas, cheese, meat, and eggs.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 1 OF 6

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Drink more fluids to prevent dehydration — about 8 to 12 glasses each day (unless your doctor has advised something else). Consider water, prune juice, and warm fluids, such as herbal tea, in the morning.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 2 OF 6

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat more high-fiber foods, such as whole-grain breads and cereals, beans, fresh raw vegetables, fresh raw fruits or cooked fruits (with the skin on), dried fruits, dates, apricots, prunes, popcorn, seeds, and nuts. Fiber isn't digested by the body, so it moves through and is excreted. Fiber also absorbs a lot of water in the bowels, which makes stools softer and easier to pass. Make sure you drink more fluids if you eat more fiber or your constipation might become worse.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 3 OF 6

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Drink caffeine in moderation. Caffeine has been shown to help constipation. Make sure that you drink plenty of non-caffeinated beverages, too, so you don't become dehydrated.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 4 OF 6

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Try to exercise. Exercise can help stimulate your digestive and elimination systems.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 5 OF 6

Next Slideshow Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Up next: 11 Tips for Better Nail Care During Chemotherapy

Learn more tips on staying regular in our Think Pink, Live Green expert column:

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 6 OF 6

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 10:23 AM

Back to Top