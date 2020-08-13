Join Us

6 Tips to Ease Dry Skin

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
Arrow right@1x

Apply a rich moisturizer several times a day especially right after you bathe or wash your hands. You can also use an oil, such as baby or coconut oil, while your skin is still damp from a bath or shower. Oil has more staying power than cream and helps stop water from evaporating from your skin's surface.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 1 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Use lukewarm water instead of hot water for baths and showers. Limit your bath or shower time to 15 minutes or less.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 2 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Avoid harsh, drying soaps. Use cleansing creams or bath or shower gels with added moisturizers. Choose mild soaps that have added oils or fats. Avoid antibacterial soaps, which are especially harsh.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 3 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Pat your skin dry after bathing. Rubbing your skin with a rough towel while it's wet can make it more irritated.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 4 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Use a humidifier. Hot, dry indoor air can dry out your skin and make itching and flakiness worse. Be sure to keep the humidifier clean to keep out bacteria and fungi.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 5 OF 7

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Choose natural fabrics that breathe. Cotton and silk are good choices. Avoid wool, which can be irritating to skin that's sensitive.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 6 OF 7

Next Slideshow Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Up next: 6 Tips for Finding a Specialist for a Second Opinion

Learn more about skin care during breast cancer treatment.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 7 OF 7

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 10:45 AM

Back to Top