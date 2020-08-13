6 Tips to Ease Dry Skin

Apply a rich moisturizer several times a day especially right after you bathe or wash your hands. You can also use an oil, such as baby or coconut oil, while your skin is still damp from a bath or shower. Oil has more staying power than cream and helps stop water from evaporating from your skin's surface.
Use lukewarm water instead of hot water for baths and showers. Limit your bath or shower time to 15 minutes or less.
Avoid harsh, drying soaps. Use cleansing creams or bath or shower gels with added moisturizers. Choose mild soaps that have added oils or fats. Avoid antibacterial soaps, which are especially harsh.
Pat your skin dry after bathing. Rubbing your skin with a rough towel while it's wet can make it more irritated.
Use a humidifier. Hot, dry indoor air can dry out your skin and make itching and flakiness worse. Be sure to keep the humidifier clean to keep out bacteria and fungi.
Choose natural fabrics that breathe. Cotton and silk are good choices. Avoid wool, which can be irritating to skin that's sensitive.
