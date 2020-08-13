Join Us

11 Ways to Help Manage Appetite Loss

Save as Favorite
Sign in to receive recommendations (Learn more)
Arrow right@1x

Try new foods. If you start to dislike your favorite foods, try foods that are different from what you normally eat. Be sure to try new foods when you're feeling good so you don't develop more food dislikes.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 1 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat lightly and several hours before you receive a treatment. This helps prevent food aversions caused by nausea or vomiting after chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or radiation.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 2 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Ask another person to cook for you, or rely on prepared foods from a store if you can't stand cooking smells. You can also order take-out.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 3 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Try eating cold foods such as yogurt, cottage cheese, or sandwiches, because there will be fewer smells.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 4 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Try eating with plastic utensils if your food tastes like metal.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 5 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Rinse your mouth with tea, ginger ale, salted water, or baking soda dissolved in water before you eat to help clear your taste buds. Some people say that sucking on ice chips in between bites of food helps numb their taste buds so they can eat.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 6 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Don't force yourself to eat foods that taste bad to you. Find substitutes that you can tolerate.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 7 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Eat small, frequent meals. It may be easier to eat more that way.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 8 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Keep snacks close at hand so you can eat when you feel like it. Cheese and crackers, muffins, peanut better, and fruit work well.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 9 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Don't wait until you feel hungry to eat. If you have no appetite, think of eating as a necessary part of your treatment. Try to eat at least a little something at regularly scheduled times during the day.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 10 OF 12

Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Consider a liquid protein supplement if you're having trouble getting enough protein. Commercial products are available. Ask your doctor or a registered dietitian for product recommendations and other eating tips.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 11 OF 12

Next Slideshow Arrow right@1xArrow left@1x

Up next: 16 Ways to Reduce the Risk of Lymphedema

Learn more in our Healthy Eating During Treatment section.

Viewall icon SEE ALL SLIDES Vert line 12 OF 12

Was this article helpful? Yes / No
Rn icon

Can we help guide you?

Create a profile for better recommendations

Beta How does this work? Learn more
Are these recommendations helpful? Take a quick survey

Last modified on August 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM

Back to Top