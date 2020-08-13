Avoid hot flash triggers such as stress, cigarettes, alcohol, caffeine, diet pills, spicy food, hot food or drink, hot tubs, saunas, hot showers, hot rooms, and hot weather.
Reduce the fat in your diet. Over time, a low-fat diet helps some people with hot flashes. Losing excess weight helps, but losing too much weight, or being too thin, can make hot flashes worse.
Dress in layers so you can peel off one layer after another as you get warmer.
Don’t wear heavy or thick fabrics such as wool, synthetics, or silk. Wear loose and airy fabrics such as cotton, linen, and rayon.
Keep ice water nearby so you can sip it to cool down. Pack a small cooler full of cold water to carry with you during your day.
Lower the room temperature by turning down the thermostat, turning on the air conditioner, or pointing a fan towards you.
Sleep in cotton pajamas or a nightgown. If you have hot flashes and perspire at night, the nightclothes are easier to change than the sheets.
Put cotton sheets on your bed. Cotton is more breathable than synthetic blends, soaks up sweat, and dries quickly.
Take a cool shower before going to bed.
Consider complementary and holistic therapies. Techniques that may help reduce hot flashes include meditation, massage, yoga, and acupuncture.
Be patient. Your body is going through changes. Once the changes take place, you’ll feel more like yourself again.
